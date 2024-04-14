תיעוד: בניית גשר הנדסי מעל נחל עזה וחצייתו דובר צה"ל

The 401st Brigade, Nahal Brigade, and additional units under the command of the 162nd Division continue targeted raids to eliminate terrorists and destroy terror infrastructure in the central Gaza Strip.

Soldiers from the 401st battalion battle team erected a bridge across Wadi Gaza which separates the northern and southern Gaza Strip.

The soldiers crossed the wadi using two central bridges and attacked several terror targets in the area.

In addition, using engineering vehicles, the troops uncovered a wide area in which they found launch sites and several launchers used by terror organizations and were aimed at Israel. All of the launchers were destroyed.

The brigade's soldiers eliminated dozens of terrorists in face-to-face battles and with air support in the central Gaza Strip in the past few days.

צילום: דובר צה"ל

