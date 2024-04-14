A new poll published on Sunday in the New York Times shows that the gap between US President Joe Biden and Donald Trump is narrowing.

According to the poll, 46% said they would vote for Trump and 45% would vote for Biden. The previous poll showed Trump leading by 4%.

The respondents were also asked which side they support in the war. 42% said that they support Israel, 24% support the Palestinians. 18% said they support both sides equally and 17% refused to respond.

A cross-section of voters shows that 63% of Trump supporters sympathize with Israel, compared to 9% who sympathize with the Palestinians.

Among Biden supporters the figure is reversed, showing that 24% sympathize with Israel compared to 41% who sympathize with the Palestinians.

Regarding the question of whether Trump acted appropriately after his loss in the 2020 elections, 43% said that Trump exercised his right to try to be re-elected and 51% answered that Trump went too far and threatened US democracy.