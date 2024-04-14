The Israeli Air Force, together with Israel's strategic partners, successfully intercepted dozens of aerial threats launched on Saturday night from Iran toward Israeli soil.

Dozens of IAF aircraft were spread out in the skies to protect Israeli airspace and successfully intercepted UAVs and cruise missiles.

תיעוד של פעילות פיקוד העורף וחיל האוויר דובר צה"ל

IDF spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari on Sunday morning noted that, "Last night, Iran initiated an attack against Israel launching over 300 threats of various types. The Iranian threat met the aerial and technological superiority of the IDF, along with a strong fighting coalition - which together intercepted the overwhelming majority of the threats. 99% of the threats launched towards Israeli territory were intercepted - a very significant strategic achievement."

Earlier in the morning the IDF noted that the IDF Aerial Defense Array successfully intercepted the majority of the launches using the "Arrow" Aerial Defense System, together with Israel's strategic allies, before the launches crossed into Israeli territory.

A small number of hits were identified, including at an IDF base in southern Israel, where minor damage was caused to infrastructure.