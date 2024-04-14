Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian called his country's massive attack on Israel last night "responsible" and threatened further attacks if Israel retaliates.

"Exercising the right of legitimate defense shows Iran's responsible approach to regional and international peace and security," Amir-Abdollahian wrote on X.

"At this point, the Islamic Republic of Iran has no intention of continuing defensive operations, but if necessary, it will not hesitate to protect its legitimate interests against any new aggression," he claimed.

The Russian government supported Iran's claim that the assault on Israel was an act of self-defense.

"According to the Iranian Foreign Ministry, this attack was undertaken as part of the right to self-defense stipulated in Article 51 of the UN Charter in response to the attacks on Iranian targets in the region, including the strike on the consular section of the Iranian Embassy in Damascus on April 1, which our country strongly denounced. Unfortunately, due to the position adopted by its Western members, the Security Council was unable to provide a proper response to the strike on the Iranian consular mission," Russia's foreign ministry said in a statement.

Last night, Iran launched over 300 UAVs and missiles at Israel. About 99% of the projectiles were shot down, but an IDF base in southern Israel suffered minor damage and a seven-year-old girl was seriously wounded in the Iranian attack.