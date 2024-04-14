In the aftermath of the October 7th Hamas attack on Israel much has been written about the need to change concepts regarding our enemies, our military command, and regarding our mission in the world as Hashem's chosen nation. We have not even digested the Iran attack yet, but it will probably lead to the same.

Perhaps the time has arrive to change our concept of aliyah as well.

In light of the fact that anti-Semitism has skyrocketed all over the globe and that we may have to be at war for many years to come against an expanding circle of maniacal foes, Israel needs to strengthen its pool of manpower and its military might by bringing as many Jews to Israel as we can in the shortest time possible.

Should our aliyah priorities be altered to address this very real urgency?

For several decades, vast sums of dollars have been spent by the Government of Israel to encourage aliyah from the West. The low numbers of immigrants from these affluent countries clearly shows the futility of this effort. The fact is that, by and large, the Jews of the West simply don't want to come or will only consider coming if their demands for an easier aliyah process and absorption in Israel are met. Every year new olim incentives and new aliyah programs are created and what do they bring? An increase of 300, 400, maybe 500 new immigrants.

Considering the great challenges we face today, we have to decide if this enormous effort and expenditure is warranted or whether a new concept is demanded.

In my opinion, we must consider changing the focus of aliyah efforts away from attracting the Jews of the West and channel far greater efforts on bringing, as quickly as possible, the hundreds of thousands and maybe millions of descendants of the Lost Tribes around the world who are eager to come to Israel, who will happily work at whatever needs to be done without complaining, and who will happily enlist in the IDF to fight our enemies. They won't demand to be provided with high-paying jobs and large inexpensive apartments like the Jews accustomed to the good life in the materialistic countries of the West.

Millions of Lovers of Zion are waiting to come to Israel. They can be willingly converted here upon their arrival. The former Sephardi Chief Rabbi, HaRav Shlomo Amir, addressed the subject in a letter to Ashkenazi Chief Rabbi David Lau, who signed his agreement to Rabbi Amar’s findings. The conclusion was that Pashtun groups in Afghanistan possessing an active involvement with Jewish tradition, and harboring a desire for greater connection to full Jewish life, had an unquestionable connection to Am Yisrael, and could undergo straightforward conversion without halakhic stringencies resulting from doubt - similar to the conversion process of Beta Yisrael and Bnei Menashe.

Nadav Sofy heads the Association for the Bani Israel from Afghanistan. He believes that although the Pashtun Tribes from Afghanistan are followers of Islam, they are descended from the Children of Israel. He says that their identification with Israel is strong and their connection to Judaism is very emotional and real. Moreover, they want to immigrate to Israel.

“Out of the 50 millions of Pashtuns who live in Afghanistan, Pakistan and India, millions believe they are ‘Bnei Yisrael,’ descendants of the 10 tribes of Israel, who were taken to Afghanistan thousands of years ago.

"One reason to support this claim is the many customs they have in common the Judaism such as: lighting candles before Friday evening; washing their hands before eating from a special vessel called a ‘koza’; not eating sea-creatures such as lobsters, shrimps, and crabs. They perform circumcision when a boy is an infant, but not necessarily on the eighth day. Many of the men grow peyes, wear small head coverings and a square, four-cornered shawl called a ‘shadaar.’ It is customary that a man marries his dead brother’s widow, if the brother didn’t have children, similar to ‘yibum.’

"They observe many Jewish customs of mourning. Weddings are conducted under a ‘chuppah’ known as a ‘dolaye,’ and among the Pastuns in Kandahar, the bride or groom breaks a glass. The ‘Star of David’ is a popular symbol in their art, tribal wear, and decoration. They also have names like Yaacov, Israel, Barak, Asaf, Benyamin, Kenan, Tamir, and Shir. The list of shared customs goes on and on. Another striking sign is their facial features. They look like Jews, indicating they haven’t mixed with other peoples.”

Israel has done everything possible since the founding of the State to encourage the Jews of the West to return to the Jewish Homeland. Perhaps it is time to turn elsewhere, to the Lost Tribes of Israel in Peru, India, Afghanistan, etc., with the same effort and funds that have been spent on the Jews of America, Canada, England, France, Belgium, Australia, and other well-to-do countries. If we make the effort, it can happen.