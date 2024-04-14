The Prime Minister's Office announced this morning (Sunday) on behalf of the Mossad, "that more than a week after the Cairo meeting - Hamas responded negatively to the outline put before it by the mediators."

"The rejection of the proposal of the 3 mediators, which included a very significant degree of flexibility on the part of Israel, proves that Sinwar does not want a humanitarian deal and the return of the hostages and continues to take advantage of the tensions with Iran and strive for the unification of the arenas and an overall escalation in the region," the statement said.

The Prime Minister's Office also stated that "Israel will continue to pursue the realization of the goals of the war against Hamas with strength, and will turn every stone to return the 133 hostages from Gaza as soon as possible."