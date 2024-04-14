Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu posted a short message on social media this morning (Sunday) following Iran's direct attack on Israel overnight.

"We intercepted. We blocked. Together we will win," Netanyahu wrote on X.

According to the IDF, about 300 UAVs, cruise missiles, and ballistic missiles were launched by Iran and its proxies at Israel overnight.

The launches were first reported at about 10:30 Saturday night. Red alert sirens and loud booms could be heard throughout Israel at about 1:40 a.m. as the projectiles reached the Jewish State.

IDF Spokesperson Rear Admiral Danial Hagari said that Israel and its allies shot down 99% of the Iranian projectiles, though damage was caused to the Nevatim base in southern Israel.