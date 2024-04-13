נתניהו: יחד נעמוד, ובעזרת ה' - יחד נתגבר על כל אויבנו דוברות רה"מ

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Saturday evening published an announcement, in light of Iran's increasing hostility towards Israel.

"Citizens of Israel, in recent years, and especially in recent weeks, Israel has been preparing for a direct attack by Iran," he said.

"Our defensive systems are deployed; we are ready for any scenario, both defensively and offensively. The State of Israel is strong. The IDF is strong. The public is strong.

"We appreciate the US standing alongside Israel, as well as the support of Britain, France and many other countries."

Netanyahu continued, "We have determined a clear principle: Whoever harms us, we will harm them. We will defend ourselves against any threat and will do so level-headedly and with determination."

"Citizens of Israel, I know that you also are also level-headed. I call on you to follow the directives of IDF Home Front Command. Together we will stand and with G-d's help – together we will overcome all of our enemies."