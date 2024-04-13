The White House on Saturday afternoon announced that US President Joe Biden is returning to Washington from out of town.

According to the report, Biden's return is in order to "consult with his national security team about events in the Middle East" in light of Iran's threats to attack Israel.

Biden had originally been planning to spend the weekend of April 13-14 in Delaware, at his Rehoboth Beach residence.

However, on Saturday, he left for the White House on short notice.

On Friday, Biden issued a warning to Iran over a possible attack on Israel, warning the country: “Don’t.”

He added, “We are devoted to the defense of Israel. We will support Israel. We will help defend Israel, and Iran will not succeed.”

Asked how imminent an Iranian retaliatory attack on Israel might be, Biden said he did not want to get into classified information but “my expectation is sooner [rather] than later.”