The IDF, via the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT), continues efforts to facilitate the entry of hundreds of trucks containing food supplies and humanitarian aid to the residents of Gaza.

Since the beginning of the war, over 22,700 trucks containing 428,000 tons of humanitarian aid have passed through through the Kerem Shalom and Nitzana crossings into Gaza following security checks. In addition, in recent months, over 6,250 food packages have been airdropped in 72 airdrops to distribution points throughout the Gaza Strip, as part of the humanitarian effort.

This week, between April 7 - April 13, approximately 1,866 humanitarian aid trucks were checked and entered through the crossings. 1,463 food packages were dropped in 12 airdrops.

Furthermore, this week, the Coordination and Liaison Administration for Gaza of COGAT, together with the Southern Command, coordinated the entry of 267 trucks carrying humanitarian aid into the northern Gaza Strip. On Thursday, a new crossing from Israel into northern Gaza - the ‘Northern Crossing’ - began operating as part of efforts to increase aid routes to the northern Gaza Strip.

In addition, the Coordination and Liaison Administration for Gaza coordinated works to repair a main water line in the Gaza Strip - Bani Suheila for the Khan Yunis region.

The IDF will continue its efforts to allow humanitarian aid to enter the Gaza Strip by land, air and sea in accordance with international law.

Humanitarian aid to Gaza in the past week IDF spokesperson