IDF spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari on Saturday night responded to the Iranian involvement in the war and its effect on the Middle East.

"Iran funds, trains, and arms terror proxies across the Middle East and beyond," Hagari said. "Iran-backed Hamas started this war on October 7th; Iran-backed Hezbollah expanded this war on October 8th; and since then, Iran-backed militias in Iraq and Syria, and Iran-backed Houthis in Yemen, have expanded this into a global conflict."

"Iran is the world’s biggest state sponsor of terror. Its network of terror doesn’t just threaten the people of Israel, Gaza, Lebanon, and Syria; the regime in Iran fuels the war in Ukraine and beyond."

Hagari also warned that, "Iran will bear the consequences for choosing to escalate the situation any further."

"Israel is on high alert," he explained. "We have increased our readiness to protect Israel from further Iranian aggression. We are also prepared to respond."

"The Israel Defense Forces is prepared for all scenarios and will take the necessary steps — together with our allies — to protect the people of Israel."