A host of countries, including France, India, Russia, Poland and the United Kingdom, on Friday warned their citizens against travelling to Israel and, in some cases, the wider region amid threats of an Iranian attack in response to a strike this month on its consulate in Damascus.

The French Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs advised its citizens against travelling to Iran, Lebanon, Israel and Palestinian Authority-assigned territories.

In a statement to social media, the ministry added that relatives of Iran-based diplomats will return to France and French civil servants are now banned from conducting any missions in the countries and territories in question.

The UK told its citizens to avoid all but essential travel to Israel over the “possibility of an attack on Israeli territory from Iran”.

The British Foreign and Commonwealth Office warned against “all travel” to northern Israel, the Gaza Strip, areas near Gaza and Judea and Samaria.

Russia strongly recommended its citizens “refrain from travelling to the region”, emphasizing security risks in Israel, Lebanon and PA-assigned territories.

Poland’s Foreign Ministry also advised against travel to Israel, PA territories and Lebanon.

India’s statement covered Iran and Israel, calling on Indians not to go to the two countries until further notice in view of the “prevailing situation in the region”.

On Thursday night, the US Embassy in Israel instructed US government employees and their families to restrict their travelling within Israel.

“The US Embassy in Jerusalem reminds US citizens of the continued need for caution and increased personal security awareness as security incidents often take place without warning. The security environment remains complex and can change quickly depending on the political situation and recent events,” the Embassy said in a security alert.

“Out of an abundance of caution, US government employees and their family members are restricted from personal travel outside the greater Tel Aviv (including Herzliya, Netanya, and Even Yehuda), Jerusalem, and Be’er Sheva areas until further notice. US government personnel are authorized to transit between these three areas for personal travel,” it added.

CBS News reported on Friday, citing two US officials, that an Iranian attack against Israel is expected to occur as soon as Friday and may include more than 100 drones and dozens of missiles aimed at military targets inside the country.

The officials said it would be challenging for the Israelis to defend against an attack of such a magnitude and while they held out the possibility that the Iranians could opt for a smaller-scale attack to avoid a dramatic escalation, their retaliation was believed to be imminent.

On Thursday night, The Wall Street Journal reported Israel is preparing for a direct attack from Iran on southern or northern Israel as soon as the next 24 to 48 hours.

A person briefed by the Iranian leadership, however, said that while plans to attack are being discussed, no final decision has been made.

