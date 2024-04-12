Sirens were sounded throughout the Golan Heights at around 7:30 p.m. and again just before 8:00 p.m. on Friday evening. These marked the first time in two days that sirens warning of rocket fire were sounded in Israel.

The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said that approximately 40 launches were identified crossing from Lebanese territory, some of which were intercepted. The rest fell in open areas. No injuries were reported.

“Earlier this evening, the IDF Aerial Defense Array successfully intercepted two Hezbollah explosive UAVs that had crossed from Lebanon into Israeli territory,” the statement added.

It said that sirens sounded in Ramot Naftali due to the risk of fallen shrapnel from the interceptor.

“Earlier today, a number of launches were identified that crossed from Lebanese territory toward Ramot Naftali. No injuries were reported,” the IDF said.

“Over the last few hours, the IDF struck in a number of locations in southern Lebanon in order to remove a threat.”

The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said earlier on Friday evening that “a number of launches were identified crossing from Lebanon into the Upper Galilee in northern Israel today. No injuries were reported. The IDF struck the sources of the fire.”

Following previous sirens that sounded in the Upper Galilee regarding a suspected infiltration of a hostile aircraft, the IDF said that “it appears to have been a false identification.”

In addition on Friday evening, IDF fighter jets struck Hezbollah military compounds in which terrorists were operating in the area of Ayta ash Shab in southern Lebanon, as well as an additional Hezbollah military compound in the area of Taybeh in southern Lebanon.

IDF strikes in southern Lebanon IDF Spokesperson's Unit

