Nisan has arrived and with it the season of our redemption. Meanwhile, in parashat Tazria we are told that when a woman gives birth to a child she must bring offerings to the Holy Temple.

Further on into our parasha we read of the mysterious skin ailment known as tzar'at - an ailment contracted by those who engage in lashon hara - gossip, slander libel, or just wasting their time and everybody else's talking about other people.

It is unhealthy to the individual, destructive to society, and can be overcome with a little effort. Blessing blossoming fruit trees and thanking HaShem.