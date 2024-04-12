TThe EU has adopted sanctions against Palestinian terrorist organizations due to their parts in the October 7th massacre.

In the most recent announcement, they single out the Al-Quds Brigades, the Nukhba Force, and the Qassam Brigades as having committed widespread sexual and gender-based violence during the brutal and indiscriminate terrorist attacks that occurred across Israel on 7 October 2023.

The Al-Quds Brigades are the armed wing of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) terrorist organisation which is subject to European Union restrictive measures.

On 7 October 2023, Al-Quds Brigades fighters committed jointly with Hamas brutal and indiscriminate terrorist attacks across Israel. In so doing, they also committed widespread sexual and gender-based violence in a systematic manner, using it as a weapon of war.

Notably, Al-Quds Brigades fighters were involved in attacks on kibbutzim such as Kfar Aza and Nahal Oz, where grave forms of sexual and gender-based violence were committed including rape, murder of female infants and the targeted abduction of women and girls.

The Al-Quds Brigades are therefore responsible for serious human rights violations or abuses, including systematic and widespread sexual and gender-based violence, which is also of serious concern with regard to the objectives of the common foreign and security policy as set out in Article 21 of the Treaty on European Union.

The Nukhba Force is a special forces unit of the Hamas terrorist organisation which is subject to Union restrictive measures.

On 7 October 2023, Nukhba Force fighters committed brutal and indiscriminate terrorist attacks across Israel. In so doing, they also committed widespread sexual and gender-based violence in a systematic manner, using it as a weapon of war.

Notably, Nukhba Force fighters infiltrated, amongst others, the Kibbutz Kfar Aza and paraglided into Re’im (Nova) music festival. In both places, Nukhba Force fighters committed widespread and systematic sexual and gender-based violence, including the rape and subsequent murder of female minors, mutilation of corpses as well as genital mutilation.

The Nukhba Force is therefore responsible for serious human rights violations or abuses, including systematic and widespread sexual and gender-based violence, which is also of serious concern with regard to the objectives of the common foreign and security policy as set out in Article 21 of the Treaty on European Union.

The Qassam Brigades are the military wing of the Hamas terrorist organisation which is subject to Union restrictive measures.

On 7 October 2023, Qassam Brigades fighters committed brutal and indiscriminate terrorist attacks across Israel. In so doing, they also committed widespread sexual and gender-based violence in a systematic manner, using it as a weapon of war, including the sexual abuse of minors and corpses, genital mutilations and the targeted abduction of women and girls.

The Qassam Brigades are therefore responsible for serious human rights violations or abuses, including systematic and widespread sexual and gender-based violence, which is also of serious concern with regard to the objectives of the common foreign and security policy as set out in Article 21 of the Treaty on European Union.

Israeli Minister of Foreign Affairs, Israel Katz, posted: "I commend the European Union for its decision to include the Hamas and Islamic Jihad's murderers and rapists on the sanctions list - a decision that sends a clear message: those who murder, rape, burn, abuse the bodies of babies, girls, women, and men, and commit atrocities against humanity - will pay the price. I thank the employees of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for their diplomatic efforts - and call on the UN Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, to convey the message and act accordingly. We will continue to act against our enemies on all fronts."