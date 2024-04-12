The combat team of the Nachal Brigade, Brigade 401, and other units under the command of Division 162 continued the focused raid for eliminating terrorists and destroying terror infrastructures in the center of the Gaza Strip today.

As part of the operation, the combat team of the Nachal Brigade raided several buildings of the Hamas and PIJ terror organizations, identifying terror infrastructures, in one of the operations, the forces raided the 'Ibrahim Al-Maqadma' school in the center of the strip.

The forces located and neutralized several powerf IEDs that were ready for use and were hidden in the classrooms and the schoolyard.

In addition, they found an observation post that served the organization for terror purposes and threatening Israeli forces.