Yesterday (Thursday), in a joint IDF and ISA operation, an IAF aircraft eliminated Ridwan Mohammed Abdallah Ridwan, a Hamas military operative who was responsible for the terrorist organization’s internal security operations in the area of Jabalya. Ridwan gave orders to Hamas operatives and was responsible for directing armed terrorists to take control of humanitarian aid trucks in the northern Gaza Strip. His elimination degrades Hamas’ capabilities to attack and take control of humanitarian aid in the area of Jabalya.

In addition, yesterday, the IDF eliminated Hamed Muhammad Ali Ahmed, a Hamas military commander who was also responsible for the terrorist organization’s internal security operations in the area of Jabalya, as well as another Hamas operative in its Jabalya Battalion.

The 162nd Division is continuing a precise, intelligence-based operation to eliminate terrorist operatives and strike terrorist infrastructure in the central Gaza Strip. Over the past day, the IDF killed a number of terrorists in both engagements on the ground and aerial strikes. IDF troops struck underground launch posts and a number of ready-to-fire launchers used by terrorist organizations. A targeted raid on terrorist infrastructure was also conducted, where the troops located military equipment belonging to the Islamic Jihad.

Over the past day, IDF fighter jets struck over 60 terror targets in the Gaza Strip, including underground launch posts, military infrastructure and sites in which armed terrorists operated. In parallel, IDF artillery struck terrorist infrastructure in the central Gaza Strip.