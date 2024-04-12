A senior terrorist official was eliminated during an operation in the Palestinian Authority city of Tubas overnight.

During the activity, according to Arab reports, several terrorists were injured. In addition, security forces arrested a number of wanted persons.

Six wanted persons were arrested during counter-terrorism operations throughout Judea and Samaria. In the Al-Eizariya area, soldiers arrested two wanted men and confiscated many weapons, including an M-16 rifle, a handgun, and other weapons.

A wanted man was arrested during operations in Qabalan and Urif in Samaria and many weapons and incitement materials were confiscated. Another wanted person was arrested in Qalandia in Benjamin and weapons and military equipment were confiscated.

In Tulkarma, a wanted person was arrested and other suspects were detained for interrogation. Another wanted man was arrested in Hebron in Judea. The wanted persons who were arrested and the weapons that were seized were transferred to the security forces for further treatment, there were no casualties to security forces.