The Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) has ordered the release on Thursday night of about 100 terrorists who are being held under administrative detention from prisons in Israel, due to a shortage of room in the prisons and the refusal of the Ministry of Finance to fund additional prison cells, Channel 12 News reported.

According to the report, arrests that were supposed to take place in the near future were canceled due to the lack of space in the prisons.

A security source said that "the Ministry of Finance is saving money at the expense of releasing over a hundred terrorists who were arrested under administrative detention, and at the expense of continuing the arrests of terrorists."

The Ministry of National Security blamed the Ministry of Finance for the shortage, saying that a budget of 400 million shekels was supposed to be passed last Sunday to solve part of the crisis, but "the Ministry of Finance procrastinates and gives a different excuse every time".

The Ministry of National Security also said that "if the budget does not pass, we have no solution to the prison space crisis."