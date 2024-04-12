Rabbi Leo Dee, whose wife and daughters were murdered in a terror attack a year ago in the Jordan Valley, joined Arutz Sheva - Israel National News on the anniversary of the murder to speak about his ordeal over the past year.

“It’s been a long year, and a lot has happened in this year. I think that when the tragedy struck, I told my kids 'We're starting a new world.' It's going to be fun, it's going to be happy, but it's a very different world, with all the memories of world number one. Six months later to the day, we were suddenly in world number three. Our suffering became national suffering,” Rabbi Dee related.

He believes the attack on his family and the Gaza envelope are very much connected. “The enemy called the war the Flood of Al-Aqsa. After Israeli forces entered the Al-Aqsa mosque on the 5th of April, two days later, my wife and daughters were killed. This war really was an extension of that. I very much feel that they are defending the Jewish people now.”

Nevertheless, coping with each tragedy hasn’t been the same at all. “It's a very different type of mourning. We had the whole of the Jewish people embrace us. We felt that we didn't lose three members of a family of seven but three members of a family of 14 million, because the Jewish people just came and hugged us in every possible location. Families now had more support from others in the same situation, but got much less individual attention. There are also the families of hostages, for which the pain is ongoing, unbelievable, and indescribable.”

Rabbi Dee shares his take on the continuation of the war. “We're in a process of Shalom. There's a difference between peace and shalom - peace, from the Latin pax, means an absence of fighting. Shalom means a complete solution. The fighting is a process that will lead to Shalom.”

He does not believe the nation is in danger of dividing again. “I said before the war that I wasn't worried about unity, because actually, they were marching with the Israeli flag. There may be one person protesting violently, but there are ten million people in this country who are not. Most people support the war and victory.”

Rabbi Dee also believes that the war is a sign of hope for Israel: “Despite the terrible tragedy of October the 7th, we're now in a process that we were never in before. We were complacent, and we suffered for it. October 7th woke us up, and now we are in the time of the Redemption - the Talmud states that the only difference in the times of the Redemption is an existential threat. If we eliminate existential threat, we're in the Messianic period.”