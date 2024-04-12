Fourteen years of enormous void in the entire nation of Israel did not stop this heart from beating.

The enormous influence that Rabbi Mordechai Eliyahu had on the Jewish people, the Torah of Israel, and Eretz Yisrael during his lifetime continues to strike waves of influence even years after his passing.

In character and spirit, leadership, and virtue, Maran left behind generations of students and sons. We are all his sons.

From the height of his outstanding knowledge of all parts of the Torah, Maran treated every Jew with respect and appreciation. He also respected those with whom he disagreed in outlook and ideology, by the sole virtue of their being Jews. This was and still is Maran's way. A light of the Torah that uplifts its learners. A way that connects. A way that includes and respects the other.

Maran's wonderful and unique legacy has shaped the figure and character of the Land of Israel for many years. He dedicated his life with complete selflessness to the success of the nation and the salvation of the land and outlined his unique path in all public spheres with great wisdom and pleasantness, without compromising the principles of Judaism. Even on complex and controversial issues, Maran, in his wisdom and nobility, knew how to propose solutions that would be acceptable to all sectors of the nation, from his belief that every Jew, whoever he may be, must be respected and cherished.

To participate in commemorating the legacy of Rabbi Mordechai Eliyahu Zt"l click here >>>

We must continue, for the sake of future generations, the greatness of this wonderful leadership, which is engraved in the hearts of many of the people and connects its sectors and its varied factions. We must continue for those who were privileged to know and bask in the shadow of Maran and feel the gaping void to this day, and for those who did not. It is our duty to ensure that his great spirit continues to beat in our midst and illuminate the way for us and our descendants in the future as well.

For this purpose, the “Beit Maran” spiritual center is currently being built.

Immediately after Maran's passing, his favorite student, Rabbi Yigal Ibn Danan, who was very close to him, took the initiative to establish a spiritual center that would perpetuate his legacy and operate according to his teachings and his Torah. In the city of Rehovot, where he was active under Maran's instruction, he established the “Ateret Mordechai Eliyahu” spiritual center, which is a tower of light of Torah and chesed in the city.

There is an extensive activity at the Beit Midrash: avreichim study for rabbinical and dayanut (judicial) degrees, according to the Rabbi's special scholastic way. There’s the morning kollel, in which Mishnayot and Zohar are studied for the sake of elevating the souls of the deceased. There’s also an educational framework for retirees. Digital Torah lessons and a website that broadcasts live lessons from within the Beit Midrash.

Even on the material side and charitable activities, Rabbi Yigal Ibn Danan does not spare efforts. During the war, a special operation was held among members of the community who enlisted to assist and support the fighters in purchasing tactical equipment and clothing. Also, the “Bircat Eliyahu” soup kitchen operates there all year round, which provides food stamps to the needy in a proper and dignified manner. The entire place is conducted in a special atmosphere of unity and upliftment, in a spirit that connects Torah and holiness with love of Israel and charity, without differentiating between ethnicities and sectors. Just as Maran did in his lifetime.

The construction of the new building is currently being completed, which will house all the wonderful spiritual activities, including an accessible community synagogue, a spacious Beit Midrash, a public library for children and youth, and a unique memorial center for studying the legacy of Maran Zt”l.

All the work of the framework, which is already on the last stretch, is carried out by Jewish hands by the Har Kabir company and continues without stopping, even during the war. Now we are approaching with excitement the completion of the framework and soon, b’ezrat Hashem, the final stage that will glorify and elevate this little bit of the Temple, as befits the memory of Maran Zt”l. In order to complete the construction work and materialize all the plans, we need your partnership!

In a special place at the entrance to “Beit Maran”, all donors or their families will be commemorated for their eternal partnership with the teachings and legacy of Maran Zt”l. Everyone now has a rare golden opportunity to take part in a partnership at the “Beit Maran” spiritual center, which will undoubtedly bring great satisfaction to Maran Ztzuk"l and will be a source of light and inspiration for the entire nation of Israel.

This is your chance to take part in perpetuating Maran's legacy. Don't miss!

