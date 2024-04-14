It’s 2 a.m. and the Gottfarb home echoes with the booms of fast-paced knocking at the door. Rabbi Gottfarb, an older man, turns on the light and makes his way to the front of the apartment. While a visitor this late at night would be strange to many, he is used to such situations.

The shadowy figure at the door is a young man, who is clearly distraught. Rabbi Gottfarb welcomes him in. After the man has calmed down, and had a drink, he explains his presence: His family is struggling. They have no money for groceries for Pesach, and the holiday is getting closer. His children have grown out of their holiday clothing, and have nothing to wear. He breaks down in tears. Rabbi Gottfarb does his best to calm him and assures him all will be okay.

DONATE HERE TO HELP

Rabbi and Rebbetzin Gottfarb have been the “Ima and Abba” of the Zichron Moshe neighborhood of Jerusalem for many years. Their home is always open to the many needy families, who come seeking help, whether it be food, money, or a listening ear.

This year, the Gottfarbs have been overwhelmed with requests for help for Pesach. More than 80 families in the neighborhood are unable to afford the food and clothing they need. The Gottfarbs do their best to help, but are running out of resources.

Donations are being collected to help the Gottfarbs distribute help to the poor families of Zichron Moshe. They have also ordered a large quantity of holiday clothing and shoes for children. Funds are desperately needed to cover the costs of the clothing so that they can give them to the families in need.

If you are blessed enough to have the food and clothing you need for your family this Pesach, please consider donating to helping the Gottfarbs in their mission. Somewhere in Jerusalem, a child with new holiday shoes will thank you.

DONATE HERE TO HELP