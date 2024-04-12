As the festival of Pesach approaches, many families are preparing for the joyous occasion. However, amidst the celebrations, there are those who face added challenges and burdens. For the families of IDF reservists currently stationed on the battlefield, the upcoming holiday brings a heightened sense of difficulty and uncertainty.

The struggle of reservist soldiers' families:

For over six months, Israel has been engaged in a battle for survival against its adversaries. Soldiers and reservists have been at the forefront of this struggle, risking their lives to protect the nation. Many of these brave individuals have served for extended periods in Gaza, only to receive sudden summons to the northern border due to escalating tensions and war preparations.

Click here to donate

Behind every soldier stands a family grappling with the harsh realities of war. Mothers, daughters, and wives of reservists find themselves thrust into a new reality, marked by constant worry and anxiety. Despite the challenges, they remain steadfast in their support for their loved ones, managing households and providing emotional strength in times of uncertainty.

The toll of war extends beyond the battlefield, affecting families on multiple levels. Financial strain, absence from home, and the psychological impact of combat weigh heavily on these families. Children, too, bear the burden, coping with trauma and uncertainty about the future.

Even after the soldiers return home, the challenges persist. Families must navigate the aftermath of combat, dealing with the psychological scars and adjusting to life post-war. The support of the community becomes crucial during this period, as families strive to rebuild and move forward.

In these trying times, the families of IDF reservists need our support more than ever. As Pesach approaches, let us come together to provide assistance and assistance to these dear families. Your donations can make a tangible difference, offering relief and comfort to those facing the hardships of war.

Join us in standing with the families of IDF reservists. Your generosity can help alleviate their burden and provide much-needed support during this challenging period. Together, let us ensure that these brave families have the resources they need to celebrate Pesach with dignity and strength.

As we prepare to celebrate Pesach, let us not forget those who sacrifice so much to defend our nation. The families of IDF reservists stand as pillars of strength amidst adversity, relying on our support to weather the storm. Your contributions can make a difference in their lives, offering hope and reassurance during these difficult times.

All donations are tax-deductible 501c3.