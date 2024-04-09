On Monday night, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant held a call with US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin.

Minister Gallant briefed Secretary Austin on developments in the war against the Hamas terrorist organization, focusing primarily on efforts to ensure the release of 133 hostages held by Hamas. Minister Gallant expressed his appreciation to Secretary Austin and the U.S. Administration for their leadership on this issue.

The Minister briefed the Secretary on operations in Gaza and measures taken to prepare troops for future missions, as well as measures taken to facilitate the delivery of humanitarian aid.

The two also raised ongoing threats posed by Iranian aggression, including via Iranian proxy Hezbollah. They discussed coordination in the face of scenarios involving regional escalation.

Upon completing the discussion, Minister Gallant expressed his appreciation to Secretary Austin for their ongoing communication and for the longstanding support shown by the Secretary and the entire US Administration.