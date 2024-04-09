On Monday night, directed by IDF intelligence, IDF fighter jets struck and eliminated the terrorist Hatem Alramery, head of Hamas' Emergency Bureau in the Gaza Central Camps.

Alramery was a Hamas military wing operative in the field of projectile launches within the Maghazi Battalion of the Central Camps.

Hatem Alramery IDF spokesperson

On Monday evening, Arabic media reported airstrikes against terrorist targets in the Gaza Strip.

Among the targets of the attack was the Hamas Interior Ministry building in Maghazi in the center of the Gaza Strip, at least three were killed - including the mayor.

The Ministry of Interior building is located next to the Al-Quds Open University branch. It was hit in two airstrikes near the entrance to the Maghazi camp.