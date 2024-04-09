Hamas published a statement overnight Monday in which it said that Israel's proposal that it received from Qatari and Egyptian mediators did not meet any of its demands, Reuters reported.

At the same time, the terrorist organization group added it would study the proposal, which it described as “intransigent”.

"During the last round of negotiations in Cairo, we received the Israeli position from the Egyptian and Qatari mediators. Although we want to reach an agreement that will end the aggression, the Israeli position remains intransigent and does not respond to our demands," the statement said.

"Despite the Israeli refusal, the Hamas leadership will discuss the proposal in a responsible manner and when finished will inform the mediators of its response," the terrorist organization added.

Earlier on Monday, a Hamas official told Reuters that the group has rejected the Israeli ceasefire proposal made at talks in Cairo.

According to the understandings which were reported in the Qatari newspaper Al Araby Al Jadeed, Hamas will release 40 hostages in exchange for a temporary ceasefire of six weeks.

According the proposal, the number of displaced persons allowed to return to the northern Gaza Strip would be increased to 6,000 from 2,000.

An ongoing dispute over the displaced persons revolves around Israel's demand to inspect everyone who returns to the northern Gaza Strip, a demand that Hamas refuses.

Meanwhile, Channel 12 News reported on Monday that Hamas breached the understandings that were reached in Paris and which stipulated that 40 hostages would be released, and is claiming that it knows the location of less than 40 hostages who are alive.