Seven members of the Knesset from the Likud wrote a letter to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu demanding a discussion within the party on the emerging hostage release deal with Hamas.

The MKs wrote to Netanyahu, "The Israeli government, under your leadership, has set clear goals for the war, chief among them the removal of any security threat from the Gaza Strip, the elimination of Hamas as a military and administrative function in the Strip, and the return of all hostages."

They added that "our forces achieved some of the objectives and dealt a serious blow to Hamas' capabilities, but the work is far from over."

Later in the letter, they demanded that Netanyahu hold a discussion, "In view of the possibility of a deal that does not include all of the hostages and allows the return of the residents of northern Gaza to their homes, a deal that may have a dramatic effect on meeting the goals of the war as you defined them, we see the importance of holding a factional discussion that will allow us to understand the guiding principles to the outline and the next stages of the campaign."

The letter is signed by Minister Amichai Chikli and MKs Boaz Bismuth, Moshe Saada, Dan Illouz, Tally Gotliv, Ariel Kallner and Amit Halevi.