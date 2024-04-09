Minister Miri Regev, who is in charge of the torch lighting ceremony and the events marking Israel’s 76th Independence Day, decided that the torch lighting ceremony, which marks the end of Memorial Day and the start of Independence Day, will take place without an audience this year and will be recorded in advance.

Already at the start of the work on the ceremony, Regev made it clear that this year's ceremony will be different in format and adapted to the spirit of the times.

A statement on Regev’s behalf said that the decision to hold the ceremony without an audience and record it in advance is based on the consideration of the set of exceptional circumstances this year following the terrible massacre on October 7 and the war, which we are still in the midst of; The overall public climate: Bereavement, loss and deep pain of the people of Israel and the longing alongside the determined efforts for the return of the hostages.

The ceremony will be hosted by news presenter Maggie Tabibi and journalist Tamir Steinman. Tabibi, 29, is a television presenter and anchor of the main edition of Channel 14. Steinman, 43, is the Channel 12 News correspondent in southern Israel.

Alongside this, last month it was announced that, following consultation between the Minister of Defense and the Chief of Staff, it was decided not to hold the Air Force flyover and the flotilla in Eilat this year on Independence Day. This is in light of the IDF's focus on the war and in accordance with the recommendation of the Commander of the Navy and the Commander of the Air Force.

It was also announced that the flyover for Memorial Day will take place as usual over Mount Herzl and Har Hatayasim.

The decision was made in light of the continued fighting in the Gaza Strip and the north, the saga of the hostages still in Hamas captivity and the thousands of family members of the fallen and the wounded.