אנריקה מסיאס בהפגנה באדיבות יחסי ציבור

Jewish French singer Enrico Macias took part in an emotional event in the heart of Paris in order to express support for the hostages held by Hamas and their families.

Macias, who is known for his great love for the State of Israel, the people and the soldiers of the IDF, chose to perform the well-known Hebrew song “Al Kol Ele”, which was written by Naomi Shemer, as part of the fight for the release and return of the hostages to their families safe and sound.