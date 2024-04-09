The Israel Heritage Foundation (IHF) honored Republican Rep. Claudia Tenney of New York for her “unwavering support” of Israel and efforts to combat antisemitism at a dinner event in New York City, BreitbartNews reported.

Congresswoman Tenney was honored for her support of the local Jewish community as well as the Jewish state, receiving the Cup of Blessing award.

Founded in 1974 by Holocaust survivors, the IHF, under the leadership of Dr. Joseph Frager and Rabbi David Katz, works to strengthen Israel’s sovereignty and battle antisemitism.

The event, which began with a joint prayer for the safe return of the hostages still held by Hamas, including several Americans, highlighted the congresswoman’s recent introduction of the Judea and Samaria Act that “requires all U.S. legal documents to use the rightful term ‘Judea and Samaria’ to refer to this territory instead of the ‘West Bank.’”

“The Israeli people have an undeniable and indisputable historical and legal claim over Judea and Samaria, and at this critical moment in history, the United States must reaffirm this,” said Tenney.

Tenney, a member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, then slammed the “misguided decision” by the Biden administration to revoke the Trump-Pompeo Doctrine, which recognized that Israelis have a right to live in Judea and Samaria, saying the decision “undermines our greatest ally in the Middle East.”

Noting that the bill “reaffirms Israel’s rightful claim to its territory,” Tenney vowed that she remains “committed to defending the integrity of the Jewish state and fully supporting Israel’s sovereignty over Judea and Samaria.”

In a statement to Breitbart News, Rep. Tenney expressed her gratitude to the IHF and Rabbi Katz for bestowing the “tremendous honor.”

“I will always stand with the Jewish community and the State of Israel because the truth is the only path to peace,” she said. “I will continue to speak out against the scourge of antisemitism that is resurging in America and will advocate for America’s greatest ally in the Middle East — the State of Israel.”

Dr. Frager and Rabbi Katz, leaders of the Israel Heritage Foundation, said to Arutz Sheva-Israel National News that it was the most appropriate award as Congresswoman Claudia Tenney is someone who advocates for Israel and Judea & Samaria.

"We hope that other congressional leaders learn from her, and do the same," they said.