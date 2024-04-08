The largest number of humanitarian aid trucks since the beginning of the war entered the Gaza Strip today (Monday), the IDF announced.

Today, 419 humanitarian aid trucks passed through the Kerem Shalom and Nitzana border crossings. As part of the humanitarian effort, about 258 food packages were also airdropped across the Gaza Strip today.

Furthermore, last night (Sunday), the Coordination and Liaison Administration for the Gaza Strip, together with the IDF Southern Command, coordinated the entry of 29 trucks containing humanitarian aid to the northern Gaza Strip.

The IDF stated that it "will continue its efforts to facilitate the entry of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip by land, air, and sea in accordance with international law."

"The IDF, via the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories Unit (COGAT), is continuing efforts to facilitate the transfer of hundreds of trucks containing food supplies and humanitarian aid to the residents of the Gaza Strip every day."