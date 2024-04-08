During the recent operation carried out by the IDF and the Israel Security Agency (ISA) in the Shifa Hospital, more than 500 terrorist operatives associated with terrorist organizations in the Gaza Strip were apprehended. The terrorists, who were transferred to Unit 504 of the Intelligence Directorate and the ISA, included senior officials and operatives who are significant sources of information for the terror organizations.

Among the terrorists detained was the spokesperson for the Islamic Jihad terrorist organization's Political Bureau in the Gaza Strip, Tariq Salami Otha Abu Shlouf, whose interrogation provides insight into the propaganda and incitement operations carried out by the terrorist organizations.

During the interrogation, Tariq revealed details of the operational method used by the terrorist organizations in the Gaza Strip to manipulate the Arabic and international media, with a focus on creating false narratives and lies about what is happening in the Gaza Strip. Moreover, Tariq admitted that the explosion in the Al-Ahli Al-Ma'mdani Hospital at the beginning of the war was caused by an Islamic Jihad rocket, and that the organization chose to knowingly lie and blame Israel for the event.

He said that the hospital was struck by “a local rocket. We said it was Israeli.”

“To erase this story, the movement (Islamic Jihad) made some moves, it made up a story that the rocket belonged to the occupation (Israel) and that the target was the [hospital] building,” he said.

When asked which hospitals in Gaza terrorist organizations use for military purposes, Tariq replied that it was "all of the hospitals."

According to him, the hospitals are used by the terrorist organizations "because there is internet there 24 hours, there is electricity 24 hours."

Tariq acted to incite terror and propaganda operations from within the Shifa Hospital and admitted to the use of the hospital compound and medical equipment for terrorist purposes, such as using ambulances to transport senior operatives of the terrorist organizations into and out of the hospital.