Anti-Israel protestors chanted "death to Israel" and "death to America" during a rally in Dearborn, Michigan on Friday, in a video published by the Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI).

The rally was held on 'Al Quds Day,' an event held by the Iranian government on the last Friday of Ramadan that has been held every year since 1979.

Activist Tarek Bazzi told demonstrators, "It's not genocide Joe that has to go, it is the entire system that has to go.

Referring to the first Iranian Supreme Leader, he said, “Imam Khomeini, who declared International Al Quds Day, this is why he would say to pour all of your chants and all of your shouts upon the head of America."

He continued, "When these fools ask us if Israel has the right to exist, the chant 'death to Israel' has become the most logical chant shouted across the world today!"

Another speaker, Michigan Imam Usama Abdulghani, called Israel a "cancer."

The genocidal slogan "from the river to the sea, Palestine will be free," a call for the destruction of the entire State of Israel and its citizens, was also chanted at the rally.