Former US President Donald Trump has claimed during the election campaign that if he is reelected in November, he will be able to end the war between Russia and Ukraine within 24 hours.

The Washington Post reported this week that Trump's plan to accomplish this is to pressure Ukraine to allow Russia to maintain control over the Donbas and Crimea regions.

According to Trump, the Russian-speaking population in these regions are content to live under Russian rule despite being illegally seized from Ukraine.

The hope is that Russian President Vladimir Putin, who launched the war in February 2022 in an attempt to conquer all of Ukraine, would accept the end of the war if his control over Donbas and Crimea is legitimized.

At the same time, the sources close to Trump clarified to the newspaper that the statements of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban at a joint press conference alongside Trump that Ukraine "will not receive a cent" are incorrect. They also said that Trump decided not to contradict Orban in front of the cameras in order not to embarrass him.

Over the years, Ukraine has steadfastly refused to give up the country's territories, including the Crimean Peninsula, which was occupied in 2014 and illegally annexed by Russia.

However, Trump has said that both countries are tired of war and therefore they will be willing to make concessions.