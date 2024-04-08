The condition of the 19-year-old female soldier who was critically wounded in the shooting attack on Route 55 in Samaria yesterday (Sunday) has improved, Beilinson Medical Center announced today (Monday).

The soldier is now conscious, breathing on her own, and is continuing to receive treatment in the ICU, the hospital stated.

The soldier was shot in the soldier when a terrorist opened fire on civilian vehicles Sunday morning, including the bus she was traveling in. Beilinson Medical Center reported yesterday that she was very serious and that her life was in danger.

A 40-year-old man driving a private vehicle was moderately wounded in the shooting.

The investigation into the attack showed that the terrorist arrived via a dirt road in a car at the Nabi Ilyas Junction, got out of the vehicle, and opened fire at several vehicles on the road. In the footage taken from a dashcam, the terrorist can be seen standing on the side of the road with a weapon and shooting at passing vehicles.