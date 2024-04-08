It has been six months

“Nothin’ says lovin’ like a baby in the oven and Islam does it best.”

In case you didn’t know – nothing has changed. When it comes to the Jews, Muslims are the Nazis of today. And once again, the West stands with the wrong side. Or, to put it more precisely – Same thing, Different Day

Muslim barbarians, who had been sitting at the gate, broke through and entered Israel on October 7 and massacred 1200 people; in their homes and at a Music Festival! They didn’t just murder: they raped and pillaged, diced and sliced, including a child from the womb of a pregnant woman, decapitated, Jewish men, women and children: murdered for the crime of being Jewish.

Muslim murderers went house to house in search of unarmed civilians. Muslim civilians aided and abetted Hamas in looting and hostage taking and, of course, celebrating. Many of the victims were still in pajamas when they were hunted down. Killings were carried out in close quarters, victims executed one by one in their kitchens, bathrooms and bomb shelters.

These Muslims looked everywhere, behind every nook and cranny, for Jews-including behind rocks and trees.

It was reported that Ibn ‘Umar (may Allah be pleased with them both) said: “I heard the Messenger of Allah (peace be upon him) saying: ‘You (i.e. Muslims) will fight against the Jews and you will gain victory over them. The stones will (betray them) saying: ‘O ‘Abdullah (i.e. slave of Allah)! There is a Jew hiding behind me; so kill him.’ 1 This Hadith was reported by Al-Bukhari. Ibn ‘Umar (may Allah be pleased with them both) said that he heard the Messenger of Allah (peace be upon him) saying: “The Antichrist will pass by this salty barren area i.e. Madinah, in a passage of a canal. Most of those who will come out to him will be women so that a man will return to his intimate wife, mother, daughter, sister or aunt to tie them up for fear that they might go out to him. Then, Allah will afflict him with Muslims who kill him and his followers and the Jews will hide behind a tree or a rock and the rock or the tree will say to the Muslim: There is a Jew behind me, come and kill him!” 3 This Hadith was reported by Ahmad in his Musnad.

There was real joy in killing the Jews. Muslims calling home telling mommy and daddy with great joy, “I killed Jews.” And put live babies in ovens.

At least the Nazis had the “decency” to kill babies before putting them in the crematoria.

Captured terrorists revealed that Muslims cut apart Israeli victims’ bodies, taking pieces into captivity in Gaza to hold for ransom.

“They cut out body parts, took them with them to Gaza, and planned to trade them in future negotiations for hostages. We interrogated terrorists who were brainwashed with hate, who took knives and murdered anybody who came their way.”

Corpses were mutilated: missing limbs, punctures to the chest, broken bones, some burned beyond recognition. Mutilation appears to be coordinated. One radio intercept to Gaza reveals an instruction to bring back the dead body of an IDF soldier and posthumously crucify him.

But, but, but, this is “heroic resistance.”

Not the first time. Remember Daniel Pearl? In the chilling, three-minute 2002 video of his murder in Karachi, Daniel Pearl says: “My father is Jewish. My mother is Jewish. I am Jewish.” Then the film cuts to a different frame, where a hand suddenly sweeps down and beheads the journalist. Months later, his body was found cut up in pieces, collected and sent home to be buried. The video is no longer available-it is too gruesome.

he Muslim killers related their conquest to Islam. They were killing in the name of Allah, yelling “Allahu Akbar” — Allah is the greatest — while standing over the corpses of dead Jews.

But wait: 240 people were taken from Israel as hostages in Gaza where they are sexually tortured including rape and cruel, inhuman, and are subjected to degrading treatment.

Amit Soussana, was held alone, chained up in a child’s bedroom in darkness where she was forced to commit sexual acts for her Hamas captor, who she said went by the name Muhammad.

“He came towards me and shoved the gun at my forehead,” Soussana said. “He sat me on the edge of the bath. And I closed my legs. And I resisted. And he kept punching me and put his gun in my face. Then he dragged me to the bedroom.”

She recounted being forced to remove her towel while Muhammad groped her, before being marched at gunpoint back to the bedroom, where he forced her to “commit a sexual act on him.”

Rape and sex trafficking is not new in Islam. We have witnessed this moral depravity in England in Rotherham.

And burning human beings? Yezidi girls burned alive for refusing to convert to Islam.

This attack on Israel was equivalent to murdering 48,000 Americans on 9/11. Except the Jews weren’t just murdered. They were raped, mutilated and burned. After 9/11, America responded to the terrorist attack: no holds barred. America went on the offense and attacked Iraq, and attacked Afghanistan, and was at war there for 20 years. TWENTY YEARS.

How many innocent Muslims were killed?

And then America retreated. And what happened? The Taliban, the enemy, returned. Yet, America has the gall to tell Israel how to fight, when to stop? After America’s monumental failure in a war with a country thousands of miles away-not right next door?

We have witnessed hundreds of thousands of people around the world stand with Muslims who have declared:

In Canada protests were staged to celebrate the “heroic resistance in Gaza.” House-to-house massacres and the execution of entire families were cheered as the “fall of settlements.” The mass kidnapping of Israeli and even Canadian civilians — which Hamas was threatening to execute in livestreamed videos — was touted as the taking of “Zionist hostages.”

“The resistance’s offensive attack has shaped a new precedent for our national liberation struggle and we remain steadfast in our right to resist by any means necessary.”

Characterizing the rapes, mutilations, murders and taking of hostages as acts of Palestinian “resistance,” and then blame Israel for Hamas’s crimes.

Before the blood was dry in southern Israel, Cornell professor Russell Rickford publicly extolled the Palestinian barbarity as “exhilarating” and “energizing,” while Columbia professor Joseph Massad called it “awesome” and a “stunning victory.”

How does anyone, oppressed or oppressor, with any sense of moral dignity stand with monsters like this?

Six months after Hamas invaded Israel, Israel is ruthlessly attacked around the world for accidentally killing aid workers during a declared war.(Seems to have caused greater consternation than the burning of Jewish babies).

America has made a moral equivalence between the intentional murder of Jews and the accidental killing of aid workers.US Secretary of State Antony Blinken warned that Israel risks becoming indistinguishable from Hamas if it continues to fail to protect civilians amid the Gaza war.

“This week’s horrific attack on the World Central Kitchen was not the first such incident. It must be the last.”

Remember when America “accidently” murdered Muslims in response to the terror attack at the Abbey Gate in Afghanistan? Where was the universal outrage, then? America killed 5 Gazans with by dropping food in an airlift, but who cares?

“The battlefield is a confusing and contradictory place, and it gets more confusing the closer you are to the actual action,” said Gen. Frank McKenzie, head of U.S. Central Command.McKenzie. Oh.

In 2006, U.S. troops in Iraq mistakenly killed aid workers in Mosul. In 2008, they killed dozens at an Afghan wedding party, including the bride. In an incident in 2011, during the NATO intervention in Libya,13 civilians including ambulance workers were wiped out.

While the West is condemning Israel, they say nothing about Muslims continuing to shoot rockets at civilians in Israel.

Speaking at a pro-Palestinian rally in Broadmeadows, Victoria, Australia the President of the Islamic Council of Victoria, Adel Salman, defended as “legitimate acts of resistance” the October 7 attacks in which 1200 Israeli men, women and children were tortured, slaughtered and raped and more than 253 civilians at a music festival were taken hostage.

Clearly, nothing has changed in the six months since the Australian Muslim Times jubilantly reported news of the attack, which was followed soon after by footage of rallies in Lakemba where Muslim sheiks were in celebration mode. Sheik Dadoun punched the sky with his fists as he cheered, calling it

“a day of courage, it’s a day of happiness, it’s a day of pride, it’s a day of victory. This is the day we’ve been waiting for.”

People at a rally in Sydney, Australia chanted “gas the Jews.” In Maine, a father and son vandalized towns with signs “Gas Jews.”

One voice of sanity and civilization:

West Point Chairman of Urban Warfare Studies, John Spencer, after viewing the Israeli-compiled film of the Palestinian atrocities taken from Hamas videos and cameras, observed:

“I have never seen so many evil men (hundreds,thousands) show such joy in committing their acts. Many scenes of burned bodies. Bodies frozen in awkward positions in vehicles, on the highways, in their homes and burned to ashy skeletons. It gave me memories of visiting concentration camps of Dachau and seeing the photos of the holocaust.”

Diane Weber Bederman is a spokesperson for current events & writer on topics such as; Ethics, Politics, Religion and Mental Health. She is a book author and highly published columnist. She can be read at The Bederman Blog: dianebederman.com