If one looks for any positive in the darkness, this week common sense conservatives and republicans were able to to feel satisfaction of being on the “right” side of American policy and supporting the people who support us.

For months, even years, as antisemitism and hate crimes against Jews began escalating since the death of George Floyd along with the growth of Black Lives Matter and the Democratic control of The White House, states including New York, New Jersey, California, Michigan and Illinois, have sidelined people with experience, factual knowledge and organization skills for what the public sees as the “faces and voices of Jews.”

Social media encouraged them, as many used their ability to gain traction on platforms like Instagram to share images and voice overs that while look good, were actually hurting the Jewish people and Israel.

They were deliberately invited to social functions at mayors' offices, elected officials, private gatherings and even the White House because organizers knew that they would publicly thank the very people who betrayed Israel and American Jews this week.

One perfect example is go back and see the influencers who admire and express gratitude to Doug Emhoff. Why would anyone express any kind of admiration for this man? Not only did he marry twice out of the Jewish religion, but both of his children deny any ties to Judaism. He kneeled with Black Lives Matter, which has proven to be an antisemitic group that made a public statement after October 7th supporting Hamas, his own daughter, Ella, has publicly been raising cash, for the United Nations Relief and Works Agency — even as the United States has cut funding to the group over its members’ alleged participation in the Oct. 7 terrorist attack in Israel. According to published reports, including from The New York Post, the group has raised about eight million dollars with the help of the Vice President’s stepdaughter.

They thank the same Jewish Democrats who initiated the original 2015 Iran Nuclear Deal. Who could forget the public statement on one of the Sunday morning shows that Debbie Wasserman Schultz made about voting for the deal and using the term “L’dor Vador” in her explanation of supporting the deal. Less than a decade later, we understand what she is passing on better, and it is the possibility of destroying western civilization and Judeo-Christian values.

California, still thinking of supporting Adam Schaffer for the Senate? Besides destroying your state with high crime and homelessness everywhere, in August 2015, he publicly endorsed the Iran Nuclear Deal.

Without an initial deal, there probably would have been no October 7th, especially since President Trump basically made Iran bankrupt. In October 2017, Congressman Jamie Raskin tweeted his “concern” about Trump’s move to end the awful deal of the Obama administration.

And then there is Joe. As someone who actually was involved with AIPAC since the early 1980s, they better than anyone else have the information to prove that his voting record and actions are nothing more than another ice cream cone. You know, all sweet talk like when you first taste that sugary wafer, and then as the cream melts, the action doesn’t look so appealing. How many votes did he actually take in favor of Israel? We have all seen the posts about his famous interaction with Prime Minister Menachem Begin. We also remember his absence from the address in Congress by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in March, 2015.

There is plenty more.

Jewish influencers have proven in their interactions that while they have good intentions, they have little knowledge. It’s not totally their fault. Smarter, paid marketing and public specialists know that they bring celebrity attention with little substance. Our Jewish organizations have been a disappointment and use influencers to convince donors they are doing something. I was approached to organize a rally and was told one such social media personality asked $15,000 to attend and give a 10 minute speech. Think about that the next time you get an email with a link to support a group.

Republicans and conservatives have been ignored, mocked and for the most part disinvited to the table of serious conversation and action because we vote with facts.

I will never regret supporting President Donald Trump in Washington, Cleveland, New York, Bedminister, New Jersey, Florida and in the Jerusalem Embassy. I will never regret supporting Senators Ted Cruz, Marco Rubio, Josh Hawley, Marcia Blackburn and Tom Cotton, to name a few or the majority of congressional representatives that VOTE to support Israel and Jews around the world.

One influencer recently stated on social media something like politics isn’t important for fighting antisemitism. Other influencers responded that they agreed. And the young and uninformed are inspired and reposting this, instead of getting out and registering to cast their votes

Politics is EVERYTHING in fighting antisemitism. Vote in primaries and on November 5th against anyone who doesn’t have a clear 100 percent record of action for Israel and the safety of American Jews. Actions speak louder that words, or in modern times, than a social media reel.