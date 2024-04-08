An Israeli man was arrested yesterday (Sunday) for inciting terrorism and calling for the assassination of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The suspect, a resident of central Israel in his 30s, was arrested on suspicion of publishing the incitement on the Telegram social network.

The investigation was carried out by the Shin Bet and the Israel Police's special Lahav 433 unit.

At the end of the police investigation, the suspect was released to house arrest. The materials in his case will be transferred to the prosecutor's office.