“We’ve been through ups and downs as a family, but this year was the hardest: After three years of horrible bullying at school, our oldest daughter took her own life.

I’ll never forget the last thing Aviva told me. I was washing dishes, completely unaware of her terrible intentions that night to end it all. She walked up to me as I was rinsing out a bowl, gave me a tight hug and said, “Mommy, you know you’re the best mother I could ask for? I want you to know that.”

It was the last time I spoke to my daughter. That night, she decided to end it all.

It’s been a few months since then. I used to work as a speech therapist but I haven’t been able to work at all ever since– Every time I try, I have to quickly cancel the session mid-session before I burst into fresh tears.

Pesach is coming, and I don’t have my daughter anymore. All I have are my three heartbroken younger kids, who are very much struggling to grasp their sister’s death. I have barely brought in income in three months, and I don’t know how we will possibly have money to buy food for Pesach or a Seder. I feel like I’m drowning.”- Y.C*

Unfortunately, there are hundreds of families across Israel with similar stories. Families struggling with poverty, sickness, and evictions. Families who don’t know what they will eat tonight, or how they will feed their little ones. This year, Chasdei Avrohom Yaakov has launched an initiative to send hundreds of food boxes to those struggling this Pesach. Please donate here to send a box of Passover food to a family desperate for support. It should be a merit to protect you and your loved ones from any pain.

*Several details have been changed to protect the family’s privacy.