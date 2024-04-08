Air Canada will resume flights between Canada and Israel on April 9, after cancelling its flights following the start of the war sparked by Hamas' brutal massacre on October 7.

The decision, announced last month, is scheduled to take effect Tuesday.

Air Canada's initial schedule will consist of four non-stop return flights each week from Toronto in April, and three weekly return flights from Toronto and a once-weekly return flight from Montréal starting in May .

In their March announcement, the airline stressed, "In preparation for the resumption of service, we have undertaken an extensive safety analysis, including consultations with government authorities, unions representing our flight crews, and security experts."

"We will continue to monitor the situation in the region and adjust our schedule accordingly."