Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, chose to appoint BG Roman Gofman as the Military Secretary to the Prime Minister, the IDF announced.

"The announcement follows consultations with the Minister of Defense, Yoav Gallant, and the Chief of the General Staff LTG Herzi Halevi," a statement read.

"The officer will be promoted to the rank of Major General."

The current Military Secretary, MG Avi Gil will complete his three-year term.

The handover date will be determined according to the situational assessment.