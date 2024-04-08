תיעוד: כלי טיס מאויש מרחוק תוקף רכב מחבלים בלבנון צילום: דובר צה"ל

A new UAV Squadron was opened Sunday at the Palmachim Air Force base. The 147th "Battering Ram" Squadron will operate the "Star" unmanned aerial vehicle. The squadron was opened as part of the expansion of the "Star" UAV forces in combat and changes in the organization of the UAV Array.

The UAVs carry out various strikes and intelligence-gathering missions in the south, north, and Judea and Samaria at all hours of the day.

Commanding Officer of the Israeli Air Force Maj. Gen. Tomer Bar stated at the launch of the squadron: "This is a time of war, a historic time. We are opening the 147th Squadron, which is a tremendous addition to the force. In this just war, the entire UAV Array demonstrates its operational competence and extremely high operational effectiveness. Thousands of Hamas operatives have been killed, a range of intelligence gathering missions, 24/7 availability, and flexibility for about half a year in the war."

Commanding Officer of the Palmachim Air Force Base Brig. Gen. Omri Dor added: "The UAV Array is at the forefront of the IAF's operational activities and carries out tasks of intelligence gathering, recording aerial footage, and strikes in cooperation with the ground forces in ground operations. Over the last six months, the array has adapted, changed rapidly, and adjusted itself to the needs of this time. This, while demonstrating professionalism, initiating contact and a deep partnership with the ground forces."

צילום: דובר צה"ל

צילום: דובר צה"ל

צילום: דובר צה"ל

צילום: דובר צה"ל

צילום: דובר צה"ל

צילום: דובר צה"ל

צילום: דובר צה"ל