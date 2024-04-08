The Irish Embassy in Israel on Sunday marked six months since the October 7 massacre, which left 1,200 dead and saw over 240, mostly civilians, kidnapped to Gaza.

"Today marks six months since the reprehensible Hamas attacks of October 7," the Embassy said Sunday afternoon.

"The brutal rampage of terror killed over 1,100. The cruelty, the systematic sexual violence, the targeting of so many civilians, were horrifying."

The Embassy stressed, "We continue to call for the immediate and unconditional release of the hostages by Hamas and an end to the suffering of innocent civilians."

The Irish Embassy statement constitutes a shift in rhetoric, after Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar, commenting on the release of nine-year-old Emily Hand from Hamas captivity, claimed that Hand had been "lost" and was later "found."

Hand is a dual Irish-Israeli citizen.

At the time, Varadkar wrote, "This is a day of enormous joy and relief for Emily Hand and her family. An innocent child who was lost has now been found and returned, and we breathe a massive sigh of relief. Our prayers have been answered."

Eylon Levy, then a spokesman for the Israeli government, responded to Varadkar, writing, "Emily Hand wasn't ‘lost.’ She was brutally abducted by the death squads that massacred her neighbors."

"She wasn't ‘found.’ Hamas knew where she was all along and cynically held her as a hostage. And Hamas didn't answer your prayers. It answered Israel's military pressure."