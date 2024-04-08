A 26-year-old Israeli man was killed Sunday after falling to his death while hiking in Australia.

Local media reported that the man slipped while rock-climbing at the Isabella Falls in Cairns. After slipping from the rocks, he fell into the water.

Rescue forces called to the scene found the young man in critical condition, and after attempts to resuscitate him, they were forced to declare his death.

The Israeli tourist is the third person to die in the area in the past two years, and Queensland residents have called for the Falls to be closed to visitors due to the high incidence of disasters.

The Israeli Consul in Australia and the Foreign Ministry's Department for Israelis Abroad are handling the case and helping the family bring the young man's coffin to Israel.