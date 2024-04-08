The Chairman of the Otzma Yehudit party, National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir sent a stern message on Monday to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

"If the Prime Minister decides to end the war without an extensive attack on Rafah to defeat Hamas, he will not have the mandate to continue to serve as Prime Minister," Ben-Gvir stated.

Before that, the Chairman of the Religious Zionist party, Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, announced that he had summoned his party's MKs and ministers for urgent update and consultation at the Knesset.

Arutz Sheva-Israel National News has learned that the meeting is meant to make clear to Prime Minister Netanyahu the dissatisfaction with the withdrawal of troops from Gaza and with the proposed deal to free hostages in return for a ceasefire.

The messages to the Prime Minister come at the tail of Egyptian reports of substantial progress in the mediated discussions between Israel and Hamas.

Egypt's Al-Qahera News reported that the Hamas and Qatari delegations left Cairo and will return within two days to agree on the terms of the final agreement, while the Israeli and the US. delegations will leave the Egyptian capital within a few hours.