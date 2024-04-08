A stabbing attack was thwarted Monday morning after a female terrorist was neutralized while attempting to stab security personnel at a checkpoint in the Jordan Valley.

The terrorist pulled out a knife at the Tayasir checkpoint, but was quickly neutralized by security forces, who fired at her.

The IDF responded: "A short while ago, a terrorist arrived at the Tayasir Checkpoint."

"After the terrorist refused to identify herself, she attempted to stab IDF soldiers stationed at the checkpoint. The soldiers responded with live fire, and neutralized the terrorist.

"No IDF injuries were reported."