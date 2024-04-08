The discussions between Israeli and US officials regarding an Israeli advance into Rafah are set to continue this week.

The talks are expected to be held on the professional level, while only next week, if at all, the Israeli delegation, which will probably consist of Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer and National Security Council head Tzachi Hanegbi, will leave.

Diplomatic sources predicted in a conversation with Kan Resht Bet radio that no action would be taken concerning Rafah until the discussions with the Americans ended.

It was further reported that the operation in Rafah would depend on whether a hostage deal is reached. Yesterday, Mossad Director David Barnea spoke and Shin Bet Director Ronen Bar met with CIA Director Burns and the Qatari Prime Minister. Before their meeting, the Hamas delegation met with the mediators.

According to a diplomatic source, "the US pressure is enough to reach a deal." An additional source who is privy to the content of the meetings confirmed that the American pressure is significant in reaching a deal that is agreed on by both sides.

Last week, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan sent a message to Minister Dermer and Hanegbi that the US would not veto an Israeli ground offensive in Rafah. However, he was clear that there are humanitarian conditions that must be fulfilled beforehand. The central disagreement between Israel and the US surrounds the amount of time it would take to evacuate a million people from Rafah - weeks or months. The Israeli officials did not state a date on which they are considering to begin evacuating civilians from the southern city.