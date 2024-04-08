תיעוד: תקיפות המשגרים במרחב ההומניטרי צילום: דובר צה"ל

Following precise intelligence and operational identifications, IAF fighter jets conducted a number of strikes over the last few days on three Hamas rocket launch posts embedded inside a humanitarian area in western Khan Yunis.

The launchers were used to carry out launches toward southern Israel throughout the war.

Before the strike, the IDF confirmed the evacuation of civilians and precisely struck the launchers. No uninvolved civilians were harmed by the strikes.

Rocket launchers placed near a shelter tent IDF spokesperson

"This is another example of Hamas’ exploitation of humanitarian compounds and areas for its terrorist activities and its use of the civilian population as a human shield," the IDF stressed.

On Sunday, three launches were identified crossing from the area of Khan Yunis toward communities near the Gaza Strip in Israel. The launches fell in open areas.

Following this, IAF aircraft struck the post from which the launches were carried out, along with additional terrorist infrastructure located in the vicinity of the launch post.