A forum of local emergency security teams is raising the alarm on a scenario of terrorists infiltrating Jewish communities along the seam-line in the Sharon region using motorized paragliders as they did in southern Israel on October 7th, Israel Hayom reported on Monday.

The Hineni Forum, which unites over 360 emergency security teams consisting of thousands of volunteers across the country, says that the idea that a wall or checkpoint can stop a terrorist infiltration has collapsed, and the lessons and possible threats of this have yet to have been learned.

"A terrorist can take off with a motorized paraglider from Qalqiliya and land within minutes in Tzur Yigal or Kfar Saba. The same thing can happen with infiltration from Tulkarem to Bat Hefer and Netanya, or from Jenin to nearby communities. We have to change our outlook immediately and prepare for a manned infiltration like this one, or the infiltration of a drone carrying explosives," warned Sharon Turgiman, the chairman of the Hineni Forum.

The local authorities in the Sharon region, in the meantime, are taking steps to prepare for a scenario of aerial infiltrations from nearby Arab towns and villages. Last week, Israel Hayom reported that local authorities in the region which border Samaria have set up radar systems to alert residents of attempted terrorist infiltration.

The first authority to set up the systems is Kadima-Zoran, which is near the Palestinian Arab terror hothouse of Tulkarem.

The systems will warn the security department and the town hotline about terrorists nearing the town's borders. It was set up on the eastern side of the authority, facing the Palestinian Authority villages.

At the same time, the Hineni Forum drafted a detailed paper that will be given to security officials, with operational suggestions to improve the emergency teams' readiness for a wide variety of threats that may threaten the communities on the seamline.

"Today it is totally clear that there isn't just a threat of a land invasion by terrorists, but also one from the air, using cheap and simple means such as motorized paragliders or explosive UAVs and drones," warns Turgeman.

"It is a clear and immediate danger. We must equip the emergency security teams with the appropriate equipment to face these threats," he added.