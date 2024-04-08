After a late-March heat wave and a week of warm, sunny weather, winter weather is returning to Israel - possibly but not certainly for its last hurrah.

Monday will be partly cloudy, with no significant change in temperatures. During the morning, there will be light local rain in northern Israel and along the coastline. During the afternoon hours, there will be local rainfall and isolated thunderstorms, especially inland and in the mountains.

In most areas of Israel, there will be light rainfall throughout the day. Heavier rains are expected in the Samaria and Binyamin regions, and from Afula northwards, as well as in the Ashkelon area.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy, with no real change in temperatures. During the morning hours, there will be light local rainfall in northern Israel and along the coast. During the afternoon hours, there will be local rainfall and isolated thunderstorms, mostly inland and in the mountains. Though most of the rain will be concentrated in the mountains, there may also be rainfall in the Arava area and Eilat, including - under certain circumstances - light rain, and not just drizzles. There may also be significant rainfall in the Negev mountains, between Arad and Dimona.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy, with a slight drop in temperatures. There will be local rains and isolated thunderstorms in most areas of Israel. There is a slight chance of flooding in the eastern streams. Most of the rain will be in northern Israel and the central mountains, though there is a significant chance of precipitation in most areas of the Negev as well. There will be a significant amount of precipitation in the Jordanian mountains near Eilat, and there is a chance, albeit low, that Eilat itself will see rainfall as well.

Thursday will be partly cloudy, and temperatures will drop again, reaching below seasonal average. Local rainfall is expected from northern Israel to the Negev, and there may be isolated thunderstorms. The winds will pick up, especially in southern Israel. Most of the rainfall will be from the Tel Aviv area and northwards, though there may be drizzles around Be'er Sheva, Sderot, and the Gaza border region.